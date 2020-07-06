Live Now
Onondaga County COVID-19 Briefing

Traffic alert: Road work in Lysander Tuesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
TRAFFIC ALERT

TOWN OF LYSANDER, NY (WSYR-TV) — East Mud Lake Road in the town of Lysander will be closed Tuesday, right on the Onondaga/Oswego County line.

The road will be closed for culvert work between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Of course road work is all subject to weather .

The Onondaga County Department of Transportation asks drivers to slow down in road work areas.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected