Traffic alert: Road work in Lysander Tuesday

TOWN OF LYSANDER, NY (WSYR-TV) — East Mud Lake Road in the town of Lysander will be closed Tuesday, right on the Onondaga/Oswego County line.

The road will be closed for culvert work between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Of course road work is all subject to weather .

The Onondaga County Department of Transportation asks drivers to slow down in road work areas.

