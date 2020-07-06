TOWN OF LYSANDER, NY (WSYR-TV) — East Mud Lake Road in the town of Lysander will be closed Tuesday, right on the Onondaga/Oswego County line.
The road will be closed for culvert work between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Of course road work is all subject to weather .
The Onondaga County Department of Transportation asks drivers to slow down in road work areas.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in New York park
- Olympic postponement may give gymnast chance to qualify in 2021
- Traffic alert: Road work in Lysander Tuesday
- Coronavirus House Calls returns in primetime special ‘Combating the Comeback’
- Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Briefing at 3 p.m. today
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App