SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Fire department vehicles from all over Central New York are bringing their fire trucks to Syracuse to show support for North Syracuse Fire Department’s Past Chief, Peter Dromms, services from March 30 through 31.

Dromms died on March 25 after suffering for months due to a cardiac arrest that stemmed from a residential fire on January 13.

The North Syracuse Police Department is requesting that the public be advised of the following details in support of the Chief’s calling hours and burial services.

Past Chief Peter Dromms Calling hours:

According to the North Syracuse Police Department, Dromms calling hours will be held on Thursday, March 30 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Fergerson Funeral Home, Inc. on 215 South Main Street in North Syracuse.

The North Syracuse Fire Department said numerous fire vehicles from fire departments throughout the Central New York region will be staging vehicles in the northbound lane of Route 11 in front of the funeral home during the calling hours.

This will likely cause traffic, and motorists traveling through North Syracuse between 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. should plan an alternate route to avoid delays.

North Syracuse Police say traffic cones will be utilized to redefine the proper north and south bound traffic lanes and officers will monitor traffic movement and will intercede if traffic volume creates any issues.

Past Chief Peter Dromms Burial hours

Dromms burial service will be held on Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. at the same funeral home as the calling hours.

The North Syracuse Fire Department’s plans show that Route 11 north and south bound lanes will be closed from Chestnut Street at Centerville Place intersection to Wells Ave from 9:45 a.m. to around 11:00 a.m.

North Syracuse Police say all traffic should consider taking South Bay road to avoid traffic.

According to the North Syracuse Fire Department, Past Chief Dromms started with the department on November 7, 1967, and held various positions during his 55 years of service.

He held positions including Chief of Fire, Fire Warden, Association Treasurer, Association President and also served as Chairman for the Board of Directors.