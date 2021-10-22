Traffic Alert: Southbound Interstate 81 offramp at Salina Street to close Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Heads up if you’ll be travelling on I-81 southbound into Syracuse after Monday morning’s commute.

The New York State Department of Transportation says they plan to close the exit ramp from I-81 southbound to Salina Street at Exit 19, in the City of Syracuse Monday, October 25.

The closure will begin at 9 a.m. Monday and should wrap up by 3 p.m.

The ramp is being closed for pavement work by the City of Syracuse. The right lane exit to Clinton Street will remain open at Exit 19. Traffic for Salina Street will detour to Clinton Street and turn left at Herald Place.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the highway work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers.

Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.