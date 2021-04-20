TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic signals to be replaced at Liverpool intersection Wednesday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A traffic alert for drivers in Liverpool. Crews will be working to replace a traffic signal at the intersection of Henry Clay Boulevard and Wetzel Road.

Lanes in both directions are expected to be closed at times but the Onondaga County Department of Transportation (DOT) says drivers can expect minimal delays.

Work is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and wrap up at 7 p.m.

As always, drivers should reduce speed through the work zone, use caution, and be mindful of workers and construction vehicles.

