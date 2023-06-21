SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The City of Syracuse Department of Water is working on repairing a sink hole at the 100 block of West Fayette Street between South Salina Street and Clinton Street.

The 100-block of West Fayette Street is closed to all vehicular traffic while crews repair the sink hole. Crews began assessing the repairs this morning. Work is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 22, says the city.

Crews are working now to alleviate any possible construction during the weekend.

Businesses on the 100-block of West Fayette Street will be open and can be reached by the sidewalk.