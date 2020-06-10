Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Traffic Alert: Work happening on Grand Ave. in Syracuse on Wednesday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County DOT has released a traffic alert for Grand Avenue in Syracuse.

The construction will be on Grand Avenue between Velasko Road and Fay Road.

The road will be down to one lane with alternating traffic. Expect a slow go on Wednesday, beginning in the morning.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected