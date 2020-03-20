Traffic Alert: Work on Towpath Road starts on Monday

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be doing work there as part of the Empire State Trail Project.

The trail will be a continuous 750-mile route spanning the state from New York City to Canada, and Buffalo to Albany. This will create the longest multi-use state trail in the nation.

Many people have seen the work and have seen a pedestrian bridge being built across 481 near the DeWitt Town Hall.

That bridge will connect the existing path there across the highway to Towpath Road and out to Erie Boulevard, where the trail will continue.

