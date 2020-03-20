Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Traffic Alert: Work on Towpath Road starts on Monday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting on Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be doing work there as part of the Empire State Trail Project.

The trail will be a continuous 750-mile route spanning the state from New York City to Canada, and Buffalo to Albany. This will create the longest multi-use state trail in the nation.

Many people have seen the work and have seen a pedestrian bridge being built across 481 near the DeWitt Town Hall.

That bridge will connect the existing path there across the highway to Towpath Road and out to Erie Boulevard, where the trail will continue.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected