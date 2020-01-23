Traffic highest at Hancock International Airport in three decades

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Passenger traffic is soaring at Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport. In 2019, passenger traffic is up 11.5%, which made 2019 the busiest year in three decades.
In 2019, 2,583,193 passengers traveled through the airport.
Officials with the airport cite a variety of factors for the increase.
“Our airline partners have added more flights – such as new daily, nonstop service on United to Denver and Allegiant’s new year-round, nonstop service to Sarasota-Bradenton. However, an often overlooked source of growth has been our legacy carriers electing to fly larger aircraft on existing routes,” said Executive Director Jason Terreri.
