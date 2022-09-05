(WSYR-TV)– With Syracuse schools starting back up this week, drivers should be conscientious of the yearly changes brought on by the new school year.

Beginning September 7, law enforcement officials will be monitoring the roads for reckless drivers who may be disregarding the new traffic patterns.

Officials are emphasizing that motorists must be alert and aware of their surroundings as school comes back into session. Motorists MUST STOP for the flashing red lights of stopped school buses — even on divided and multi-lane highways.

School speed zones will be in effect again from 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. during school days.

Drivers should also be aware of students using other modes of transportation to get to school like walking or riding bicycles. Drivers should also be cautious of Centro buses as they are also used to transport students to and from school.

Law enforcement officers will be patrolling school zones throughout the city and will be ticketing those who fail to adhere to the laws.