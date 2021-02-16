Traffic stop turns into marriage proposal

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman learned she was wanted. 

Ozell Cooper set up a fake traffic stop. Syracuse Police were in on the big secret. It happened near the home of Tersia Vries. Officers went along with the idea and as soon as Cooper got down on one knee, Vries knew. 

The best part? An affirmative on tying the knot. Congratulations to the happy couple!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected