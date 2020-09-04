Trailer filled with landscaping equipment taken from Lee Center residence

LEE CENTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A trailer full of landscaping equipment was stolen from private property in Lee Center on August 30.

The trailer is described as a black 2008 19-foot enclosed Kristi Trailer. In the trailer was landscaping equipment, including a 2007 Ferris lawnmower, Titan 2850 line striper, a walk-behind leaf blower, Stihl weed timmers, two backpack blowers, car jacks, and a Husqvarna chain saw with E. Marsh written on it. The items total about $15,000.

If you have information, contact the New York State Police at (315) 366-6000.