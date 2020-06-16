Trailer fire on Erie Blvd fueled by propane tanks

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When the Syracuse Fire Department arrived at the 1900 block of Erie Boulevard East around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon they found a trailer engulfed in flames.
The intense blaze was fueled by five 20-pound propane cylinders inside of the office trailer.
No one was injured.
The trailer was destroyed by the fire.
The exact origin and cause of fire are under investigation.
