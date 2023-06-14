(TV-WSYR) — Director of Operations of Wescott Community Center, Jessica Ginney, is joined by Art Trail artists Gary Quirk, Macienne Trotman, and Esteban Trotman to speak about the 22-year-old fundraiser filled with different vendors and their artwork.

The art trail is designed to curate a venue for local artists and crafters to join together. These artisans show off and sell their handmade items and bring the community together.

The fundraiser is designed to help support and finance the Wescott Community Center.

For more information about the event check out westcottcc.org