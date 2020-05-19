Live Now
Train derails right outside Buffalo, no one injured

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A train derailed just outside of Buffalo on Monday night, causing a scary situation.

Police in the Village of East Aurora said the accident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Monday. 15 cars and three engines came off the tracks on the Buffalo and Pittsburgh Railroad.

No one was hurt in the incident, although police did evacuate people from 41 homes around the tracks as a precaution.

Officials said the cleanup could take up to four days.

