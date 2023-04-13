WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — More artists have been added to the DPAO Summer Concert series lineup.

The diamond-selling band Train, Mr. Las Vegas Wayne Newton and country star Riley Green will perform in Watertown this summer, according to a press release from the DPAO.

Train will come to Watertown for an outdoor concert on Monday, August 21 at 7 p.m. at the Watertown Fairgrounds. The multi-grammy and Billboard award-winning band is known for their hits “Meet Virginia,” “Drops of Jupiter,” and “Hey, Soul Sister.”

The Eli Young Band is set to open for Train.

Wayne Newtown will perform an indoor concert on Friday, August 25 at the Watertown Fairgrounds Arena. Newton is considered “one of the most popular singers in the nation.” He is known for his hits “Danke Schoen,” “Summer Wind” and “Red Roses for a Blue Lady.”

Riley Green will visit the area in the fall for an outdoor concert on Friday, September 22 at 7 p.m. at the Watertown Fairgrounds. Green is known for his hits “There Was This Girl” and “If It Wasn’t For Trucks.”

The on-sale ticket date for the three concerts will be announced in the near future.