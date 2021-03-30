Training to increase healthcare workforce in rural communities gets boost through federal funding

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Funding to increase the healthcare workforce in rural communities across Central and Northern New York has been awarded to The Workforce Development Board (WDB) of Herkimer, Madison & Oneida Counties, Inc. by the U.S. Department of labor.

The $2.5 million grant will provide training in occupations that have a direct impact on patient care and alleviate workforce shortages by creating sustainable employment and training programs.

Targeted occupations include:

Substance Abuse and Behavioral Disorders Counselors

Mental Health Counselors

Rehabilitation Counselors

Healthcare Social Workers

Mental Health & Substance Abuse Social Workers

Registered Nurses; Medical & Clinical Laboratory Technologists

Medical & Clinical Laboratory Technicians

Pharmacy Technicians

Licensed Practical Nurses

Home Health Aides

Occupational Therapy Assistants

Physical Therapy Assistants

Phlebotomists.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for healthcare workers, particularly in rural areas where there was already an acute need.” the U.S. Department of Labor says. “Through the expansion of employment and training models for the healthcare industry, DOL’s Employment and Training Administration (ETA) aims to help individuals gain the skills necessary to provide needed services, fill vacancies, and allow employers to find skilled workers more readily.”

The WDB says it will use new and emerging technologies in its training. Individuals will receive online training and experience to be placed in jobs where they can advance along a career path. Outreach campaigns to attract new trainees and a coalition of partners to ensure support for trainees will also be in place.

WDB serves 16 counties: Oneida, Herkimer, Madison, Chenango, Delaware, Jefferson, Lewis, Otsego, Warren, Washington, Essex, St. Lawrence, Hamilton, Franklin, Fulton, and Montgomery.

Those interested in training can reach out to the following coordinator in their area.