SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 12 transformational projects were announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday, December 21, as part of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award (DRI).

These projects will be for Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway to improve the community’s walkability, create housing and business opportunities and restore historic buildings.

As an alumna of Syracuse University, I know how much the community of Syracuse has come together to create a resurgence in the city and region. Thieve projects will improve the South Gateway District to make it a more walkable and vibrant area and expand business and entertainment opportunities — opening a new chapter of opportunity and prosperity for Syracuse and Central New York. Governor Kathy Hochul

With many vacant buildings and opportunities for further redevelopment in the city of Syracuse’s Southwest Gateway, the community is diverse and has many historically under-invested neighborhoods, the famous Salt City Market and even commercial corridors centered around historic former mansions.

Project renderings provided by the State Project renderings provided by the State

The initiative is led by the New York Department of State and many goals of the projects in the community’s Strategic Investment Plan have been supported which include the following:

Enhancing walkability and connectivity between the Southwest Gateway and Downtown Syracuse

Expanding business and housing opportunities through redevelopment and infill development

Improving community services

Governor Hochul says the following projects are to be completed through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative:

Enhance Walkability and Connectvtivity Between the Southwest Gateway and Downtown

Beautifying the Couth Avenue Streetscape – DRI Award $1,378,000 : Repair damaged sidewalk panels, add street furniture and lighting and create bike lanes.

: Repair damaged sidewalk panels, add street furniture and lighting and create bike lanes. Redesigning and Reconstructing the Salina & Onondaga Intersection – DRI Award $1,001,000 : Improve two intersections on West Onondaga Street, which will incorporate safer crossings for pedestrians, bike lanes and curb bump-outs.

: Improve two intersections on West Onondaga Street, which will incorporate safer crossings for pedestrians, bike lanes and curb bump-outs. Activating West Onondaga Street’s Railroad Bridge – DRI Award $599,000: Create a new gathering space for the public under an active railroad bridge. Lighting, seating, plants and murals will all be included.

Project renderings provided by the State

Expand Business and Housing Opportunities through Redevelopment and Infill Development

Revitalizing and Repurposing Three Historic Abandoned Buildings – DRI Award $1,217,000 : Three vacant historic buildings will be restored at the corner of West Onondaga Street and South Avenue. Trinity Church, Gillette House and the Parish House will be converted into a brewery, office space and housing.

: Three vacant historic buildings will be restored at the corner of West Onondaga Street and South Avenue. Trinity Church, Gillette House and the Parish House will be converted into a brewery, office space and housing. Constructing the Trinty South Avenue Mixed-Use Development – DRI $1,000,000 : About 62 rental housing units and retail or community facility space will be created for mixed-income residents.

: About 62 rental housing units and retail or community facility space will be created for mixed-income residents. Creating a Facade Improvement Fund – DRI Award $600,000 : A grant fund to be created for local businesses to restore their building facades, entrances, and ground-level interior.

: A grant fund to be created for local businesses to restore their building facades, entrances, and ground-level interior. Restoring Whedon House – DRI Award $530,000 : This restoration will include residential apartments, commercial space and public space.

: This restoration will include residential apartments, commercial space and public space. Constructing the Jubilee Workforce Center – DRI Award $500,000 : A mixed-use building will be created which will include a workforce training center on the first floor and workforce apartments on the second and third floors.

: A mixed-use building will be created which will include a workforce training center on the first floor and workforce apartments on the second and third floors. Installing Business Corridor Broadband – DRI Award $460,000 : Fiber backhaul infrastructure and wireless equipment will be installed to enhance internet connectivity along the West Onondaga Street and South Avenue business corridors.

: Fiber backhaul infrastructure and wireless equipment will be installed to enhance internet connectivity along the West Onondaga Street and South Avenue business corridors. Redeveloping the Former B&B Lounge – DRI Award $300,000: A former bar and restaurant will be restored into a lounge space for a restaurant. There will also be housing units above the restaurant.

Project renderings provided by the State Project renderings provided by the State

Improve Community Services

Redesigning the Southwest Community Center – DRI Award $1,115,000 : The center will receive inside and outside enhancements which include a new facade, upgrades to the public restrooms and improvements to the gym.

: The center will receive inside and outside enhancements which include a new facade, upgrades to the public restrooms and improvements to the gym. Constructing the Rescue Mission’s Campus – DRI Award $1,000,000: A new facility will be created for the Rescue Mission on a vacant parcel on West Onondaga Street. A warehouse will be included on the first floor with commercial/retail space and office space on the second floor.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is excited that the transformative projects are now ready to move forward after extended, careful planning.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative will catalyze the redevelopment of underutilized and vacant properties, improve public infrastructure, and increase affordable housing in the Southwest Gateway neighborhood. Following a year of public meetings and community engagement, careful planning and collaboration between City staff, our consulting team, and members of the Common Council, I am excited these transformative projects are now ready to move forward. I thank Governor Hochul and our many partners for this historic investment and their unwavering commitment to the ongoing renaissance of Syracuse’s urban core. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh