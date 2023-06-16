SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two complete strangers are now sharing a forever bond through a kidney donation. Two men from different parts of New York State met for the first time on Friday, June 16, at Upstate Medical University.

Two men, a perfect match and one miracle.

“I got a call and they said we have an altruistic donor that matches and it was a really good kidney,” said Blane Shrewsberry, a resident of Gouverneur.

A call Shrewsberry had been waiting years for.

Not knowing his one-of-a-kind match was miles away in Brockport, whose kidney was originally suppose to go to a firefighter.

“He was a fellow firefighter that needed a kidney and I was going to donate it to him. But that didn’t work out. But there was somebody else,” said Drake.

That somebody else being, Shrewsberry.

“When I got the donation, it was up to him to decide when we were going to do it,” said Shrewsberry.

About three weeks later on March 28th, he was given a new lease on life.

“The kidney worked right away and Blane went home in a couple days and now its three months after transplant and doing great, and actually looking to go back to his old job,” said Reza Saidi, MD, Chief of Transplant at Upstate Medical University.

In Central New York alone, nearly 400 people are waiting for a kidney transplant, and that list continues to grow each day. With more than 7,000 people in New York State in need of a kidney transplant.

“That’s why we want to get this message out there that more and more people should consider to be a living donor to help people,” said Saidi.

Like Shrewsberry and Drake who are now forever connected.