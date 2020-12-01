Trash and brush pickup suspended in Manlius after staffing shortage due to COVID-19

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trash and recycling pickup will be suspended this week for neighbors in Manlius after a staffing shortage at Syracuse Haulers.

Right now, many of their employees are quarantined because of COVID-19.

The final week of brush pickup is scheduled for Dec. 14, however, Syracuse Haulers will work beyond that date if needed.

