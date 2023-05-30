SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trash carts are rolling out this week in the city of Syracuse. 6,800 properties will be receiving them, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Deliveries are happening all week, and trash setouts begin the week of June 5.

The Mayor’s Office says that of the households receiving new carts — which is about 20 percent of residential properties in the city — will be required to use them. The remaining 33,000 properties will receive their trash later in the year.

This new system involves “tipper arms” which will help the sanitation workers with pickup duty.

The Mayor’s Office says this is the first phase of a citywide rollout of modern sanitization service using uniform trash carts with semi-automated pickup, similar to systems used across the nation.

“Better sanitation service is on the way for the City of Syracuse. The new system is proven in municipalities all over the country,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh. “It will cut back on litter in our neighborhoods, make it easier for property owners to set out their trash, and will reduce injuries experienced by our sanitation workers.”

Covered recycling carts will be introduced in 2024.

New carts are free of charge to residents and will be dropped off in front of properties in the first phase of the rollout between May 30 and June 2.

Residents can determine if they are in the first phase by checking an online map.

Phase One

Properties were selected in about a dozen different neighborhoods located in all quadrants of the city. Using data and input from city sanitation workers, streets were identified representing the wide range of conditions found in city neighborhoods, including traffic, parking, topography and setout space for carts.

Information gained in the first phase of the program will be used to improve the implementation of the full citywide rollout.

New carts will come with instructions on how to use them and what to do with old trash receptacles.

Setout instructions

Carts must be placed at the end of the driveway or between the sidewalk and the street after 6 p.m. on the evening before the designated setout day.

Bagged waste must be put in carts ONLY Waste outside of carts is considered illegal set-out and can be cited and fined – $350

Carts must be stored on the side of or behind the house/garage or in the garage

For an item that does not fit in a trash cart, including tires and furniture, please call Cityline at 315-448-CITY to request a bulk pickup Residents allowed four bulk pickups per year

Additional bags of trash outside of the cart are not allowed and will be cited as an illegal setout Illegal setout may incur a fine of $350



You can find more information HERE.