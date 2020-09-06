Trash pickup delayed this week due to Labor Day

(WSYR-TV) — With city offices closed for Labor Day, trash pickup will be delayed by one day this week.

Services like your trash and recycling are getting pushed back because of the Labor Day celebration. 

Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day, so crews will get Monday’s waste on Tuesday, Tuesday’s waste on Wednesday, and so forth and so on, until they wrap up on Saturday.

Happy Labor Day!

