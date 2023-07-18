SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been about seven weeks since the City of Syracuse rolled out its upgraded sanitation service with new trash carts.

On Tuesday, city leaders met with the Syracuse Common Council to discuss improvements and how the program is going so far.

HAPPENING NOW: Syracuse Council members are meeting with @Syracuse1848 Chief Operating Officer and DPW Commissioner about the city’s new trash pickup system ‼️@NewsChannel9 pic.twitter.com/S5Ix5IAkg8 — 𝐀𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐡 (@AdrienneSmithTV) July 18, 2023

Phase one kicked off in June. Corey Driscoll Dunham, the city’s chief operating officer, says it’s going better than expected.

Based on the data collected by DPW crews, about 99.5% of the 6,800 household required to use the new trash carts are complying.

The city confirms to NewsChannel 9 a total of 133 fines have been issued to residents not in compliance. Disclaimer: some of those are not trash cart related.

Each fine is $350, but residents have 24 hours to fix the issue before paying up.

“It’s half of one percent of all the properties in phase one that have been issued fines. You know, 99.5% of people have not been issued fines. We really feel like we’re off to a great start, but there are obviously still some issues that we need to resolve with the council…” COREY DRISCOLL DUNHAM, CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, CITY OF SYRACUSE

Common council members like Rasheada Caldwell believe residents shouldn’t have to pay up…at least this early in the program.

“I don’t believe it should be a fine right now. I think we should just figure out what works. We’re in a process of figuring out a new pilot and process, right? When new things come, there’s things that you have to figure out that works for the constituents and what works for the DPW workers.” RASHEADA CALDWELL, SYRACUSE COMMON COUNCILOR AT-LARGE

Other concerns from council members discussed during Tuesday’s meeting include the size of the trash carts, specifically not being big enough for some households, and the lack of outreach in some areas.

“You have to educate the children. You have to educate the seniors,” Caldwell said. “It takes time.”

Some outreach efforts made by the City of Syracuse include mailing pamphlets and instructions to residents in phase one, engaging in community meetings and social media posts.

Dunham acknowledges more can be done.

“Outreach is always something that needs to be improved,” she said. “You’re never going to reach everybody, so I welcome the council’s suggestions to make sure people know what the expectation is.”

The citywide rollout is slated for sometime in the fall, but some council members are hoping their concerns can be addressed before then.

Learn more about Syracuse’s new sanitation service by clicking here.