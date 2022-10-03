DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The years of clean-up in Florida have some Central New Yorkers who spend their winter there or have planned trips to the Sunshine State unsure of what to do next, especially if the destination is one that was devastated by Hurricane Ian.

To help clear up the confusion and answer your vacation questions, NewsChannel 9 sat down with a local travel advisor at AAA in DeWitt.

Tina Davidson-Deitz is one of the company’s branch managers in Central New York. She said phones at her office have been ringing off the hook in the wake of Hurricane Ian and its aftermath.

“We’ve been working diligently on getting everybody back home safely.” TINA DAVIDSON-DEITZ, BRANCH MANAGER, AAA CENTRAL NEW YORK

AAA of Central New York has had more than 500 travelers that have been impacted by Hurricane Ian with more expected.

Davidson-Deitz said those folks who were traveling when Hurricane Ian made landfall had a manager or travel advisor from AAA reach out to help with changing flights and contacting their insurance companies.

It’s fun to book your own travel. It’s fun to go on there and book your airline ticket and see how far you can get, but it’s so important to book with a travel advisor and organization that knows the business. AAA has been in business for well over 100 years. I’ve been in the business for almost 30 years. We’ve been through every pandemic, every weather issue you can think of. Being with someone who can take care of you from the beginning of your trip to the end is so important. TINA DAVIDSON-DEITZ, BRANCH MANAGER, AAA CENTRAL NEW YORK

AAA ADVICE IF YOU HAVE AN UPCOMING TRIP PLANNED:

Stay informed

Download airline apps on your mobile device

Communicate with hotel about any potential changes to your stay

Research city/town/village before your trip

Work with a travel advisor/company

Purchase travel insurance for coverage in unprecedented times