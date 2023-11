LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The Lewis County Sheriffs Office has re-issued a travel advisory for the county as of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The advisory has been issued to allow motorists to reach their destination due to slippery road conditions.

The first blast of winter weather in the area caused a number of schools in the county to close on Tuesday, and then delayed on Wednesday.