SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, February 13 and Tuesday, February 14, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

Ramp closure in Syracuse Monday and Tuesday nights

The closure is for soil testing, weather permitting.

There will be a posted detour that will direct drivers along I-690 westbound to the Geddes Street exit and re-enter I-690 eastbound to access I-81 southbound.

The DOT asks drivers to use caution when traveling through the work zone area and to pay attention to all traffic control devices including signs and flaggers.

It is important to remember that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in getting your license suspended, according to the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005.

To stay up to date with road closures and other information, call 511, or visit their website here.