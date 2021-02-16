Travel advisory issued for Cayuga County

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory.
The combination of snow and ice is making for treacherous travel Tuesday morning.
Drivers are urged to allow plenty of time if they do have to travel Tuesday morning. The sheriff would also like to remind motorists to leave plenty of space between your vehicle and those traveling around you.
