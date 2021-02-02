Travel advisory issued for Cortland County through 5 a.m. Wednesday

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cortland County Sheriff Mark E. Helms has issued a travel advisory for Cortland County until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The Sheriff warns that hazardous weather will make travel difficult. Heavy snow will continue to fall, and areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Although the snowplows are working hard to clear the roads, many roads throughout the county are snow-covered, making travel difficult.

The advisory, however, does not restrict travel. If you must travel, please be careful and make sure your vehicle is cleaned off completely to improve visibility.