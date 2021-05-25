TRAVEL ADVISORY: NYS Route 169 Over Erie Canal Temporarily closed

LITTLE FALLS, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Utica Regional Office has issued the following traveler advisory for motorists in the City of Little Falls, Herkimer County:

At 9:00 AM on Tuesday, June 2, 2021 the NY Route 169 Bridge over the Erie Canal & CSX railway will be temporarily closed for bridge repair. Motorist will encounter a detour utilizing NYS Routes 5, 5S, and 167. The bridge is expected to be closed for two weeks.

During construction, variable message signs and detour signs will notify motorists of the bridge closure and direct them to the detour.

Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.

