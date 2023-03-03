SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation, and Youth Programs is putting out a travel advisory for this weekend as the Tipp Hill Shamrock Run will bring some road closures.

Streets including Coleridge Avenue between S. Lowell and S. Avery Avenues will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 4 due to the Shamrock Run on Tipperary Hill.

The 18th Annual Tipperary Hill Shamrock Run will be held on Saturday, March 4, 2023, throughout the Tipperary Hill neighborhood.

During the race, there will be intermittent traffic disruptions along the racecourse on the following streets:

Coleridge Avenue

S. Avery Avenue

Ulster Street

Cayuga Street

Hamilton Street

N. Wilbur Avenue

S. Wilbur Avenue

To view the full course map or to learn more about the Shamrock Run, please visit the race’s website.