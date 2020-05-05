Travel and tour New York State without leaving home

People visit an international terminal at John F. Kennedy airport, on Friday, March 13, 2020,(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — National Travel and Tourism Week is an annual tradition to recognize the value travel holds on our economy, businesses, and personal wellbeing.

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on all three, but don’t let that stop you from exploring new places from the comfort of your own home.

New York State is home to many world-renowned museums, cultural institutions, zoos, and more. While temporarily closed, many of these attractions have gone virtual, with events, tours, and livestreams.

Discover the best of New York State virtually by visiting ILoveNY.com.

Oneida County Tourism has created a campaign to engage communities with a focus on their tourism pillars: Family fun, arts & culture, outdoor recreation, history, and food & beverage.

The organization will feature daily videos on social media showcasing each industry. You can check it out on Facebook/VisitOneidaCounty, NY.

The Finger Lakes Visitors Connection is doing a similar program. Learn more about their region by going to VisitFingerLakes.com.