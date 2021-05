NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — It is estimated that 37 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day Weekend with peak travel times picking up as soon as Thursday.

Vaccinations are being offered at some airports around the country, including right here in Syracuse. The goal is to as many people as possible since airports are expecting a pandemic record number of passengers.

The roads are expected to be busy too, as many people are taking shorter trips to campgrounds and places near their homes.