Travelers planning more road trips for summer vacation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Road trips are topping the list for travelers this summer as regions across the state are reopening after the coronavirus pandemic.

Looking for unique destinations, here are trends AAA Travel & Insurance Centers are seeing:

Short road trips are picking up – day or long weekend trips.

State Parks remain popular as tourists enjoy hiking and nature.

Short weekend trips will be followed by longer road trips East Coast beaches, National Parks, southern destinations, historical sites, and theme parks are all popular with families.

Motorists are purchasing E-ZPass tags as they prepare for road trips and cashless tolling on the New York State Thruway by the end of 2020.

Visit NewsChannel 9’s Destination NY page for amazing travel destinations across the state.

AAA does expect domestic air travel to rebound, followed eventually by international travel. Bookings for 2021 cruises are on the rise as well.