SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Syracuse Hancock International Airport advised that all travelers should maintain either Enhanced licenses or REAL IDs before May 3, 2023, if they wish to board a flight.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted states’ abilities to issue REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards.

“Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority,” said Secretary Mayorkas. “As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.”

Starting May 3, 2023, every traveler who is 18 and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.

The Department of Homeland Security says that all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four of five U.S. territories are covered by the REAL ID Act and related regulations are now compliant with REAL ID security standards, and are issuing REAL ID-compliant driver licenses and identification cards.

