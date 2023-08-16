(WSYR-TV) — Do you remember the days when your milk would be delivered right to your front doorstep?

Our very own Tim Fox remembers, and he is taking a trip back in time with the Divco Club of America Convention to order up some history.

Divco Trucks are the iconic snub-nosed home delivery trucks seen from 1938 to the the present delivering milk (and other products) in cities and suburbs throughout the United States. They are known as “America’s Favorite Milk Truck.”

This is a gathering of people interested in DIVCO trucks and buses including former milk delivery drivers, owners and interested collectors. Divco trucks and buses were produced from 1926 to 1986.

Tim links up with Divco Owners and Convention Co-Chairs John Rienzo, Jr. along with Bill Hunter to chat about the upcoming event that is taking place this Saturday at Lewis Park, in the Village of Minoa sponsored by the CNY Orphan Car Club.

Along with the owners of Divco is other convention co-chair Barbara Parmelee and former Dairy dairy owner George Parmelee.

Many of the folks coming for the convention plan to drive their trucks to the CNY Orphan Car Show Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lewis Park in Minoa.

For more information on Divco milk trucks, check out Divco.org.