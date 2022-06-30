AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A traveling sculpture arrives at the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn on Friday.

The 9 ft. tall sculpture is part of the “Harriet Tubman – The Journey to Freedom” traveling exhibition. Created by award-winning sculptor Wesley Wofford, the sculpture has spent time in cities across the country, such as Philadelphia, Halifax, N.C. and Montgomery, A.L.

The art piece represents the challenges Tubman faced on her journey. “Harriet is leaning into the wind with her shoulder, eyes cut formidably up, bracing herself against the elements. The wind illustrates the peril of the journey and serves as a metaphor for the intense opposition she faced,” Wofford explains.

The exhibit will arrive at the Harriet Tubman Home on Friday, July 1 and stay until August 31. The Harriet Tubman Home is where Harriet Tubman spent most of her life as a free woman. “In my mind this hallowed ground may be the most significant location of her life being the place the newly liberated free woman chose to be her home,” Wofford shares.

An official celebration of the statue will be held on July 23 during Harriet Tubman descendent weekend.

The Harriet Tubman Home, Inc. welcomes visitors for tours at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments are needed for tours and visitors must make them 24 hours in advance.

The project was made possible by the City of Auburn’s American Rescue Plan allocation of funds that support the City of Auburn Historic and Culture Sites Commission’s Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Project and a grant from the Cayuga Community Fund Leadership Council.

“Harriet Tubman is a great American hero and Auburn is proud to host ‘The Journey to Freedom’ statue this summer,” said City of Auburn Mayor Michael D. Quill. “We invite all to celebrate the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman’s birth by visiting our city to view this tribute to her and exploring the places that are part of where she lived in freedom. Her over five decades living in Auburn can be experienced with visits to her home or by walking the same streets she did on a guided National Park Service tour.”