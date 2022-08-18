SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital’s traveling mammography van will be moving around Central New York in September to provide breast cancer screenings.

The van’s first stop in September is at the New York State Fair. On September 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and September 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the van will offer tests between gates 2 and 3.

If you’d like to schedule a mammogram at the Fair — or any of the following locations — you should call (315) 464-2588 or visit the van’s website. Upstate also says that women should be over 40, have not had a mammogram in the last year, and not experiencing breast problems. The American College of Radiology recommends that women over 40 get screened for breast cancer at least once a year.

Following the Fair, the van will continue its journey across CNY. Here’s a list of locations Upstate plans on stopping at:

September 7: North Area Family YMCA in Liverpool (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

North Area Family YMCA in Liverpool (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) September 9: Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) September 13: The Medicine Place in Phoenix (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The Medicine Place in Phoenix (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) September 16: Syracuse Community Center in Syracuse (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Syracuse Community Center in Syracuse (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) September 22: Town of Webb Offices in Old Forge (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Town of Webb Offices in Old Forge (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.) September 27: Cleveland Village Hall in Cleveland (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cleveland Village Hall in Cleveland (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 29: Sullivan Free Library in Chittenango (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Sullivan Free Library in Chittenango (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) September 30: Kinney Drugs on Oswego Road in Liverpool (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

The van has screened over 2,000 women since its start in 2019.