Traveling thrift store stopping in Syracuse to raise money for social justice organizations

A price tag is seen on a sweater at a Thrift Town thrift store October 14, 2008 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Thrift 2 Fight movement will stop by Syracue on Saturday, June 5 during their three week New York thrifting tour to raise money for grassroots social justice organizations.

The tour starts in Albany on June 4 and will make stops in Syracuse, Ithaca, Rochester, Buffalo, Kingston, Yonkers, White Plains, and New York City.

The Syracuse stop will be held at the Syracuse Peace and Social Justice Center at 2013 East Genesee Street. The money raised will benefit Unchained, Black Lives Matter Syracuse, Public Citizen, Workers Center of CNY, AGREE, New York Immigration Coalition, and Syracuse Peace Council.

The company is looking for volunteers to work the sale in Syracuse and anyone interested can sign up at this link.

The group will travel to nine cities and organize pop-up fundraising thrift sales in partnership with local organizations and initiatives that fight for racial justice, disability rights, and queer liberation.

100% of the funds raised will be donated to these organizations with their goal being to raise $20,000 by the end of the tour.

Thrift 2 Fight’s journey started in the summer of 2020 when a group of friends in the Hudson Valley were looking for a way to support the Black Lives Matter movement while unable to attend the protests because of immigration issues and health concerns.

The friends decided to raise money for protesters and bail funds by selling second hand clothes on porches, church lawns, and in parking lots.

For more on the Thrift 2 Fight movement, visit their website.