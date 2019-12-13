Treat “man boobs” at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

Men with enlarged breast tissue, or “man boobs” can eliminate pain and embarrassment by having it removed. Plastic surgeons at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery said it can be done easily.

Gynecomastia, the medical term for man boobs, is the swelling of breast tissue in males. All boys are born with small amounts of breast tissue. It typically decreases after puberty. However, as men age they experience hormonal changes and their testosterone levels drop promoting breast growth.

Dr. Anthony Deboni, of CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, said those are two of many reasons why a man’s body may produce breast tissue. “Also certain drugs. As well as, honestly, the use of marijuana which is becoming more and more popular. We have this little expression, they say, you know, “doobies give you boobies”,” DeBoni said. The use of marijuana and steroids can suppress some of the testosterone and increases breast growth.

Surgery is typically how gynecomastia is treatmented according to Dr. Gregory Baum of CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery. “The hard excess breast tissue is typically cut out,” Baum said. Both plastic surgeons assured scaring is minimal.

For more information about how the team at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery can help you, visit PlasticSurgeryOfSyracuse.com or call (315) 663-0112. CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery is located at 5898 Bridge Street in East Syracuse.

