Treat “man boobs” at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Men with enlarged breast tissue, or “man boobs” can eliminate pain and embarrassment by having it removed. Plastic surgeons at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery said it can be done easily.

Gynecomastia, the medical term for man boobs, is the swelling of breast tissue in males. All boys are born with small amounts of breast tissue. It typically decreases after puberty. However, as men age they experience hormonal changes and their testosterone levels drop promoting breast growth.

Dr. Anthony Deboni, of CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery, said those are two of many reasons why a man’s body may produce breast tissue. “Also certain drugs. As well as, honestly, the use of marijuana which is becoming more and more popular. We have this little expression, they say, you know, “doobies give you boobies”,” DeBoni said. The use of marijuana and steroids can suppress some of the testosterone and increases breast growth.

Surgery is typically how gynecomastia is treatmented according to Dr. Gregory Baum of CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery. “The hard excess breast tissue is typically cut out,” Baum said. Both plastic surgeons assured scaring is minimal.

For more information about how the team at CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery can help you, visit PlasticSurgeryOfSyracuse.com or call (315) 663-0112. CNY Cosmetic & Reconstructive Surgery is located at 5898 Bridge Street in East Syracuse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected