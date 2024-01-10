AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The strong winds wreaked havoc in the City of Auburn.

Auburn Assistant Fire Chief, Michael Grady, said his department received 70 calls Tuesday night. He said nearly all calls were for storm damage, either downed power lines or trees.

Grady said the department had to rescue a woman and her two young children from a second floor window of a home on Franklin Street.

Grady said around 9:10 Tuesday night, a tree fell onto the house, blocking the main entrance. He said tenants on the first floor were able to escape through the garage. The family on the second floor was trapped and needed assistance.

Grady said the mom and her two children were not injured.

Power outages and storm damage forced the Auburn City School District to cancel class on Wednesday.