Tree lighting at Clinton Square in Syracuse to return in person this year, Mayor Walsh says

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting will return in person on Friday, November 26 at 6 p.m. in Clinton Square, Mayor Ben Walsh shared on Wednesday.

The 42-foot tall tree will sit in the heart of Syracuse and be lit the day after Thanksgiving. This year Cumulus Media will produce and promote a digital production of the tree lighting as well, Walsh said. The digital version will become available Wednesday, December 8.

Returning to co-host from the City of Syracuse will be Maria Maldonado-Lewis and WNTQ’s Ted and Amy and WAQX’s Marty and Shannon. A pre-show will include a singing Harmonizers Select Choir from Onondaga Hill Middle School from 6 to 6:20 p.m., closing with a performance by Brownskin Band at 7:15 p.m.

Three area youth have a chance to join Mayor Ben Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens on stage to help light up the Christmas tree at the celebration. One winner will be selected from each of the following age categories: 5-7; 8-10; 11-12. How to enter:

Youth between the ages 5-12 need to create a freehand drawing showcasing this year’s theme of “Holidays Around the World”. Take a picture of your child’s drawing and e-mail it to: ParksYouthRecreation@syrgov.net by Friday, November 19 at 5 p.m. Make sure you include: name, age, school, parent name, phone number, and e-mail.

There is no charge for street parking on Nov. 26. Streets will be closed according to the following schedule.

Streets Closed from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

200 block of West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Clinton Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street

Erie Blvd. West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Streets Closed from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Clinton Street, from Herald Place to Genesee Street

Salina Street, from Willow Street to Washington Street

Genesee Street, from Franklin Street to Salina Street

James Street, from Salina Street to Warren Street

100 block of Water Street and East Genesee Street, from Salina Street to Warren Street

Erie Blvd. East, from Salina Street to Warren Street

Clinton Square Ice Skating

The Clinton Square Ice Rink will be open for skating on November 26 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., weather permitting. It will be closed during the ceremony and reopen immediately after with extended hours until 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. The general admission fee is $5.00. The admission fee for children (12 and under) and seniors (55 and older) is $3.00. Skate rentals cost $5.00. Credit card and cash payments are accepted. Pre-registration is not required at this time. Patrons can call 315-423-0129 for more information.

Tree Lighting, 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. at Clinton Square

The ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Brownskin Band, a local R&B/Soul band from Syracuse, will provide musical entertainment throughout the program.

Mayor Ben Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens will be joined on stage by the three winners of the “Holidays Around the World” Art Competition at 7 p.m. to light the Christmas tree. The ceremony is expected to conclude by 7:15 p.m.

There is accessible seating located near the corner of West Water and South Salina Street

The Syracuse Department of Parks, Recreation & Youth Programs will be offering Holiday Hayrides at Burnet Park on Dec. 10, 11, 17 & 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The horse-drawn wagon rides through an illuminated Burnet Park will conclude with a visit with Santa. Rides are $2 per person. Online pre-registration is required and opens on Saturday, November 13 at 8 a.m. at Syracuse.recdesk.com