SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The in-person “Home for the Holidays” tree lighting celebration is set for Friday, November 25 in Clinton Square.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh says at 6 p.m. the 42-foot-tall tree will be lit to continue the tradition of lighting the tree after Thanksgiving.

This year’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tree lighting ceremony delivers all the traditions the community cherishes, along with new entertainment to enhance the annual celebration. With the support of local businesses and other community partners, we are excited to once again bring everyone together to enjoy this spirited, affordable and family-friendly kick-off to the holidays. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh

The celebration will be co-hosted by 95X’s Marty and Shannon once again and Gary Carpentier, who is a past contestant on the show, “The Voice,” will perform starting at 6 p.m. After the lighting, a performance by TrumpTight315 will close out the night at 7:15 p.m.

Three kids from the Syracuse area will join Mayor Walsh and Deputy Mayor Sharon Owens on stage to help light the Christmas Tree at the celebration. These kids will be winners from the City Parks Department Winner Art Contest. the Mayor’s Office says one kid will be selected from the following age categories: four-six, seven-nine, and 10-12.

City Parks Department Art Contest

To enter the Art Contest follow the steps below from the Mayor’s Office:

Kids between the ages of four to 12 need to create a freehand drawing showcasing this year’s theme of “Winter Activities.” Take a picture of your child’s drawing and e-mail it to: ParksYouthRecreation@syrgov.net by Friday, November 19 at 5 p.m. Make sure you include: name, age, school, parent name, phone number, and e-mail.

Parking and Street Closures

There will be no charge for street parking on November 25 but the following streets will be closed from 3-8 p.m. for the celebration:

200 block of West Water Street, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Clinton Street, from West Genesee Street to Washington Street

Erie Blvd. West, from Clinton Street to Franklin Street

Clinton Street, from Herald Place to Genesee Street

Salina Street, from Willow Street to Washington Street

Genesee Street, from Franklin Street to Salina Street

James Street, from Salina Street to Warren Street

100 block of Water Street and East Genesee Street, from Salina Street to Warren Street

Erie Blvd. East, from Salina Street to Warren Street

Ice Skating

Clinton Square Ice Rink

In honor of the tree lighting ceremony, ice skating at Clinton Square will open on November 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weather permitting.

The ice rink will close during the lighting ceremony and will re-open after until 9:30 that evening. To skate, it only costs $5, kids 12 and under are free and seniors 55 and older are $3. Skate rentals cost $5 in addition to admission and you can purchase by using cash or credit.

Call 315-423-0129 for more information or visit their website, here.

Sunnycrest Ice Rink

Also on November 25, the Sunnycrest Ice Rink, on the City’s east side next to Henninger High School will be open for ice skating.

From 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7:15 to 10 p.m. people can skate for only $5, children 12 and under are free and seniors 55 and older are $3.

If you need skate rentals, the cost is $5 and both cash and card are accepted.

Call 315-473-4696 for more information or visit their website here.