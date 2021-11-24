Tree lighting ceremonies across Central New York

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — The first of December is quickly approaching and tree lighting ceremonies are set to begin soon. Here is a list of tree lighting events happening across Central New York in the coming weeks.

Syracuse Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony – Clinton Square

The “Home for the Holidays” Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Friday, November 26, at 6 p.m. at Clinton Square.

It will have hot chocolate, local food vendors, games, music, Santa, and ice skating.

For those unable to join the event in person, Cumulus Media will record the event and launch a virtual program the first week of December.

4th Annual Tree Lighting Celebration at the Marriott Syracuse

The Marriott Syracuse is inviting people to their lobby prior to the tree lighting in Clinton Square for their fourth annual tree lighting ceremony.

Complimentary refreshments, photos with Santa, and appearances by local performers will be offered at the event.

Village Christmas Tree Lighting Solvay

On Saturday, December 11, a Christmas tree lighting will be held at Woods Road Park at 5:30 p.m.

The event shared on Facebook has limited information for the time being but says to stay tuned for more, but there will be a live DJ and refreshments.

Tribute Tree Lighting Ceremony

The event held by Clear Path for Veterans provides the opportunity to honor or memorialize a loved one who is currently serving or has served in the armed forces with a tree lighting on December 8, at 6 p.m.

The Tribute Tree is a 12 foot Colorado Blue Spruce planted on the grounds of Clear Path for Veterans.

They are accepting donations for Tribute Tree bulbs through December 31. The tree will remain illuminated until early January in hopes that the community will never forget the men and women who have served the community.

The event will be live streamed on the event’s Facebook page.

Community Christmas Tree Lighting – Williamstown

A Christmas Tree lighting held by the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department will be held on November 28 at 6 p.m. at the Williamstown Playground, the event Facebook page says.

More details are coming soon, according to the Facebook event.

Tree of Lights Tree Lighting

The Rome Twigs is inviting community members to participate in honoring Rome Health Workers.

The tree lighting will take place in the front circle at Rome Health at 7 p.m. on December 5.

The organizers ask people to please consider donating online or by picking up a donation envelope in the Rome Health Gift Shop.

Annual Tree Lighting Celebration – Oswego

The Annual Tree Lighting Celebration will be held on Saturday, November 27 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m.

the city will host a professionally produced holiday special television program live streamed on the mayor’s Facebook page beginning at 5 p.m. with the lighting of the Christmas tree at 6 p.m. followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:10 p.m.

Prior to the tree lighting, activities will include horse carriage rides through downtown, a live ice sculpture carving demonstration, Santa will meet kids inside City Hall and there will be a children’s train ride on the lawn of City Hall.

The full schedule of events can be found here.