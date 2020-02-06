Closings
Trees coming down on Erie Boulevard East part of Empire State Trail Project

(WSYR-TV) — Drivers on Erie Boulevard East in DeWitt and Syracuse might have noticed some trees coming down and the State Department of Transportation says it’s part of the Empire State Trail Project.

The Empire State Trail Project would link Syracuse to the 750-mile trail that crosses the state.

Traffic may be delayed on Erie Boulevard East between Beech Street in Syracuse and Bridge Street in DeWitt.

This work is expected to continue through February.

