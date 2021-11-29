Trees for Troops campaign breaks record this year, bringing the spirit of the holiday to our heroes away from home

CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –– A few weeks ago, we told you about the annual Trees for Troops campaign looking for your help. Well, donations came pouring in.

828 trees were donated by generous Central New Yorkers, beating last year’s record by 178!

Dewey Romagnoli is the man behind the mission. Last year, they sent out 650 trees. This year, he set a goal of 651.

Romagnoli is thrilled and humbled to beat the goal by that much.

We want to say a big thank you because we’d never be here with these numbers without you folks out there. We’re very appreciative and I’m sure the troops will be very appreciative. A lot of them are away from home for months. It gives them a little Christmas Spirit. Dewey Romagnoli

FedEx donates its trucks to help get the trees from the farm to the troops and their families.

What’s even more special is that the people putting the trees into the truck are volunteers with Central New York self-direction groups.

Organizers say this is an event they all look forward to year-round.

“Oh it’s so much fun to help and we want to help our troops as much as we can and what better way to do it to uh enjoy the holidays,” said Margaret Kuhn with one of the self-direction groups.

In years past, the trees have gone to Fort Drum, Missouri, Michigan, and all the way to Florida — bringing the spirit of Christmas to troops and families away from home.