Trevor Noah to perform at the Oncenter in early 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR- TV)– Trevor Noah, famous for his comedy, is set to host the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial January 22 at 7:30 p.m. This event is a part of Noah’s ‘Back to Abnormal World Tour’ that reaches from the U.S. to as far as Australia, France, Italy, and many more countries across the globe.
Trevor Noah has shown versatility throughout his career hosting the Daily show on Comedy Central, writing his first book ‘Born a Crime’, and even debuting his 9th Comedy special Afraid of the Dark available on Netflix February 21st, 2021. With these achievements amongst others, Trevor Noah is setting out to make Upstate New Yorkers laugh and come together for a night full of stand-up comedy and fun.
Tickets are available online now