Tri-state travel advisory could impact tourism in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In partnership with neighboring states of Connecticut and New Jersey, a new travel advisory went into effect Thursday night. If someone is traveling from a state with a high COVID-19 infection rate, they need to quarantine for 14 days.

That infection rate needs to be 10 percent or higher over a rolling average of seven days. The statistics will be assessed and posted daily for travelers coming to New York.

The advisory does not apply to anyone passing through the state for less than 24 hours or essential workers. However, there are suggestions for essential workers to take if they must travel to a high-risk area.

“We worked very hard in New York and the people of New York have sacrificed for the past three months,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in an interview on CNN Thursday morning. “They close down, they wear masks, they socially distance, we have the virus under control, and we don’t want to see it go up again.”

The advisory comes at a really bad time for agencies like Visit Syracuse, the official tourism agency for Onondaga County. The nonprofit relies heavily on bed taxes coming from hotels.

“May, June are peak months. Occupancy rates are usually somewhere around 70 percent. Right now, they’re in the teens. So it’s been a really tough year,” said Danny Liedka, President and CEO of Visit Syracuse.

And Liedka said it could get worse from here. He said Onondaga County usually collects around $7 million from room occupancy taxes alone. But as of now, they’re predicting only around $3 million will be coming in.

Meanwhile, Liedka and his team are encouraging people to come to N.Y., not push them away.

“It erodes the traveler’s confidence, right? So they’re going to stay home,” Liedka said. “I think Syracuse is a very safe place to come and visit and spend some time. There’s plenty of places to distance, with all the natural resources we have here. So come to Syracuse.”

When it comes to the enforcement of this travel advisory, it is expected to be handled on the local level. NYS Police will not be pulling people over who have out-of-state license plates. They need probable cause to do so. And at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport, they say they will not be policing arriving passengers.

