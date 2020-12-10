CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tribute Tree at Clear Path for Veterans is a way community members can memorialize someone who is currently serving or has served in the armed forces.
The Tribute Tree is a 12-foot tall Colorado blue spruce planted at Clear Path For Veterans’ campus in Chittenanago. The tree is illuminated in special bulbs. A white bulb is “In Memory Of” or “In Honor Of” someone who has served, while a red bulb symbolizes someone killed in action.
Donations for tribute bulbs will be accepted through December 31, and the tree will remain illuminated until January 2021.
On Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will be held and can be viewed on the Tribute Tree Facebook page.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Ellen DeGeneres diagnosed with COVID-19
- Tribute Tree honors past and present military members
- Oswego City Schools extend remote learning period; in-person instruction won’t resume until the new year
- Local Musicians Continue Making Spirits Bright Amid COVID-19
- Big Game Bound Week 14: Throwing coach Tom House, Vikings vs. Buccaneers
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App