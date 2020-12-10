Tribute Tree honors past and present military members

CHITTENANGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tribute Tree at Clear Path for Veterans is a way community members can memorialize someone who is currently serving or has served in the armed forces.

The Tribute Tree is a 12-foot tall Colorado blue spruce planted at Clear Path For Veterans’ campus in Chittenanago. The tree is illuminated in special bulbs. A white bulb is “In Memory Of” or “In Honor Of” someone who has served, while a red bulb symbolizes someone killed in action.

Donations for tribute bulbs will be accepted through December 31, and the tree will remain illuminated until January 2021.

On Thursday, December 10 at 6 p.m., a tree lighting ceremony will be held and can be viewed on the Tribute Tree Facebook page.

