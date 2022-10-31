SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — Halloween is on Monday, which means many kids will soon be putting on their costumes and heading out the door to trick-or-treat! But before your child leaves the house, there are some safety tips parents need to keep in mind to ensure they have a safe and happy Halloween.

Celebrating one of the spookiest days of the year… we’re talking about Halloween! But there’s nothing spooky about your child’s safety, and it starts with their costume. Parents need to make sure their child’s costume is fitted properly and if they’re wearing a mask, make sure it’s not blocking your child’s vision.

“You also want to make sure that your child has a flashlight with them or a glow stick or some type of reflective tape on their costumes so they can be seen especially when they’re crossing the streets,” says Sgt. Jon Seeber, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

Experts also recommend children wear bright colors while they are trick-or-treating.

The sheriff’s office says if your child isn’t in their teens, a parent or adult should be present while trick-or-treating.

“It is very important they understand stranger danger but also respect that they shouldn’t be knocking on people’s doors that don’t have their lights lit at their house and never ever enter somebody’s house that they don’t know or vehicle,” says Seeber.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office also shares tips on how to enjoy all your favorite safe treats.

“Children should definitely not eat any of the candy prior to being inspected by an adult. If you find a piece of candy that has a torn open wrapper or it’s been tampered with, we ask you just to discard it. If by chance your child eats something and becomes sick certainly take them to the doctors or the hospital and then try to determine what candy they may have ingested. So the hospital can inspect that as well,” says Seeber.

The sheriff’s office also reminds drivers to not speed and keep their eyes on the road, with more people expected to be out and about Halloween night.