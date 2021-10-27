Trick-or-Treating tips from the Syracuse Police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are adding extra patrols, including a proactive police Halloween detail on Sunday to help children safe. A group of officers will be patrolling neighborhoods, with patrol car flashers on, slowly driving in neighborhoods that typically see a heavy concentration of trick or treaters.

They’re also asking neighbors to help, by keeping door-to-door travels in neighborhoods between the hours of 5pm- 8pm. ” We figure nothing good happens after that, ” says Syracuse Police Sgt. Matt Malinowski, ” We do tend to see incidents of kids getting their candy stolen, and other mischief, so 8PM we’re asking people to call it in.”

As you get your children’s costumes and bowls of candy ready, Syracuse Police are asking you to check these boxes too.

Younger children should always be accompanied by an adult*Stay alert and put electronic devices down when walking on streets.

Here are some other tips when trick-or-treating this weekend: