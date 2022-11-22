SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As the holidays begin to roll in, many families are succumbing to respiratory illnesses such as Covid, the Flu, and RSV.

With the “triple-demic” flooding CNY, one local business is stepping up to keep families protected from these ailments.

Heather Drake Bianchi, founder of Drakos Clinical Laboratories and CineMedics in East Syracuse, is opening her lab to walk-ins today and Wednesday, Nov. 23, for Covid, Flu, and RSV testing.

Each test offers quick appointments with fast and accurate professional results.

The lab will be open on Thanksgiving, but appointments ARE needed. Walk-in appointments will resume on Nov. 25.

For those who test positive, the clinic will help provide further treatment through telehealth with the patient’s primary care doctor.

In addition to being tested, at-home test kits will be available on-site for each of the aforementioned illnesses, throughout this week.